A Coon Rapids’ medical pioneer who cherished his Monticello hobby farm has died of complications from the novel coronavirus at age 93.
Dr. Joseph Francis Wethington, who died April 20, began working in Coon Rapids shortly after it became a city and was among the first doctors to make rounds at Mercy and Unity hospitals. He served as Anoka County’s medical examiner, helped launch a local hospice program and was a charter member of the Church of the Epiphany in Coon Rapids.
Born Aug. 11, 1926, in Huntington, West Virginia, Wethington grew up on a dairy farm. He received his medical degree and a doctorate in anatomy from the University of Ottawa before completing his residency at St. Mary’s Hospital in Minneapolis.
In the early 1960s, Wethington joined Dr. Matthew Plasha and Dr. James Sipe at their Coon Rapids clinic on Zilla Street.
“He was one of the early pioneers of Coon Rapids,” his son Michael Wethington said. “I mean at that time it was a very small suburb. The closest hospital was ... St. Mary’s Hospital and North Memorial Hospital. And there was this little clinic in Coon Rapids with two other doctors.”
Eventually the clinic would grow into a 47-physician, multi-specialty group with seven locations before becoming part of Allina, according to Joseph Wethington’s daughter, Margaret Arnold.
But the group started out as a tight-knit, small town practice in a community that had just become a city in 1959.
As a doctor, Wethington was “full of energy and passion and was a really driven guy, hard-working physician,” Michael Wethington said. “What he loved more than anything was practicing medicine and taking care of his patients.”
Although serious at work, Joseph Wethington was also a “fun-loving and a jovial” guy, according to longtime friend and colleague Dr. Rick Bertie.
Bertie recalls wheelchair races after hours at the clinic, and staff gatherings at Wethington’s Monticello hobby farm, including a memorable “snipe hunt.”
The hobby farm was another of Wethington’s passions, and he enjoyed gardening and sharing flowers and vegetables with friends.
While maintaining his own practice, Wethington served as Anoka County’s medical examiner from 1967 to 1993.
Arnold remembers sitting in the back of the family station wagon with her five siblings when her father would get a call from dispatch to go to a scene to pronounce someone dead. As a kid, it seemed normal to her.
Arnold said her father also understood end-of-life care and helped launch a hospice program.
“He didn’t like the way people had to go to nursing homes and pass there,” Michael Wethington said. “He got together with some of the nurses at Mercy Hospital and started one of the first hospice programs in the state, which became the model, ultimately, for Allina Health Care for hospice.”
In addition to Joseph Wethington’s medical accomplishments, he played a role in the growth of the Church of the Epiphany in Coon Rapids as a friend of the founding pastor, Bernard Reiser.
“Father Reiser was not only a patient of my dad, but he was a dear friend, and he really looked to my dad for any project that he had,” Arnold said. “He knew he could depend on my dad to take on any scope of project.”
Wethington and Ellen, his wife of 65 years, also helped establish a missionary medical clinic in Guatemala, and together raised six children.
In his retirement, Wethington volunteered at a free clinic, maintaining his medical license for years and keeping up with medical developments.
“He was on a first-name basis with a medical librarian at Abbott Northwestern Hospital,” Arnold said.
As the coronavirus pandemic spread, he watched the news and was well aware of the situation.
“He, in many ways, knew that this was coming,” Michael Wethington said, adding that his father “believed that everybody needs to pay attention to scientists instead of themselves and listen to what the scientists were telling us instead of the politicians.”
According to the family, Joseph Wethington had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and died of complications April 20.
Because of the infection, his family couldn’t be in the room with him near the end of his life.
“They closed it down, and so he was not able to have direct visitors,” Michael Wethington said. “We had to do the Zoom virtual happy hours with him with children and grandchildren around the country.”
“Fortunately my mother was able to see him outside the window ... two days before he passed away,” Arnold said.
Due to social distancing requirements, the funeral this week was virtual.
“The only person who will be in the
church will be the priest, and I guess my mom and my sister will be there,” Michael Wethington said Monday. “Everyone else will be virtual.”
Although the social distancing is difficult, Michael Wethington said in his dad’s case the family was “lucky enough to be able to have a lot of good time with him before he did pass.”
“I just really appreciate what legacy my dad has had, both in the community and the greater northern suburbs,” Arnold said. “It’s wonderful to take this time to think about the contribution that he made to the community, and we’ll always remember that.”
A livestreamed Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled Thursday, April 30, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1 Lourdes Place, Minneapolis, MN 55414; or Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, 200 University Ave. E., Saint Paul, MN 55101, in honor of children with special needs.
