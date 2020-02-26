A Monticello man threatened to kill the entire staff of a local bank after being denied a transfer of $13 million into his bank account.
Thirty-nine-year-old Jerry Yang is now facing up to five years in prison after being charged in Wright County District Court with making violent threats.
Yang, who has a Monticello address but was living at the Days Inn in Monticello, called the bank’s out-of-state call center and requested that $13 million be transferred from his local bank account to another account not at the bank.
When Yang was told that he didn’t have $13 million in his account to be transferred, he began verbally assaulting the call center banker, which escalated into death threats, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
Specifically, Yang told the banker, “I’m going to come down there and find you hiding behind the desk, scared, and kill you. Yang then threatened to kill every other employee at the bank’s Monticello branch office, the complaint states.
With a tip that Yang was living in a hotel, a Wright County deputy located the suspect at the Days Inn in Monticello. Yang was questioned by authorities, who stated he was mad because the banker wouldn’t transfer the $13 million.
Yang also stated that he was surprised that law enforcement could speak with employees of the bank “because they were all dead,” the complaint states.
While being interviewed, Yand told investigators he had recently used methamphetamine and that additional meth would be found in his wallet. He had .19 grams of meth in his possession, the complaint states. He was subsequently charged with 5th degree drug possession charges in addition to the threats charges.
