by Pam Loidolt
Monticello Senior Center
If you drive a vehicle, we offer classes at the senior center that could save you money. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $25. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on March 8, April 19, and May 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call us at 763-295-2000 for more class dates. Drop off or mail payment, cash or check, to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance. Please note that refunds will not be given for no-shows.
If you want to find out more about the Monticello Community Center fitness programs, show up for a special event coming up soon. This Senior Fitness open house on Wednesday, March 1 will feature information about the Community Center and fitness center tours. The Open House will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. You can then stay for the Senior Fitness class at 10:30-11:30 a.m. to check it out. Participants can also find out if their Medicare supplement includes a free membership to the Community Center. Take the time to see if you qualify.
Take a trip back to 1973 with the Irish Catholic O’Shea family in the uproarious, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.” This boisterous and moving new memory play introduces us to young Linda, as she recalls a week she’ll never forget. Linda’s mother instructs her to tell her sister about the birds and the bees and things quickly snowball into a potential crisis after the conversation is overheard by the parish priest. Secrets are unintentionally revealed, and a quick-witted group of women realize what really matters as they work to protect their family reputation and each other. You can take in this wild and tender comedy at the Sidekick Theater on Thursday, April 20. The bus will depart the community center at 9:45 a.m. and returns at about 4:30 p.m. The trip fee of $75 includes coach transportation, show, lunch, and escort. Enjoy lunch prior to the show featuring creamy chicken breast, roasted red potatoes, glazed carrots, coleslaw, dinner rolls, assorted dessert, coffee, and hot tea.
The senior center will add Bible Study as a regularly scheduled activity. This is a non-denominational group will meet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. starting March 1. Manuel Madrid, a Salvation Army Pastor of 41 years, will lead the group and he will be correlating Bible history with world history. Please bring a Bible if you plan to attend. If you have questions about this group, please give me a call at 763-295-2000.
The Senior Law Project at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid provides free legal services to people age 60 and over. The Senior Law Project can assist with many issues including Social Security and SSI; consumer, nursing home, and landlord problems; powers of attorney; health care directives; family law issues; and more. Please note that help cannot be given for criminal matters, wills, real estate transactions, or estate planning. This assistance will be offered next at our center on Monday, February 27. Call the center to schedule an appointment for this great service.
Senior Community Services, the organization that I have been employed by for the last 31 years, provides several great services at our center and one is Caregiver Services. Licensed Social Worker, Becky Allard, facilitates a Caregiver Support Group on the second Thursday of each month, March 9, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. All caregivers are welcome and encouraged to attend. You do not have to sign up in advance.
Larry Dammann was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Doug Przybilla came in second place and Ivar Kronbeck third. Cribbage tournaments are held on Mondays at 9 a.m. The last euchre tournament winner was Robert Muckinhirn. Deb Ende came in second place and Gordy Ramerth third. Euchre tournaments are held on Fridays at 1 p.m.
The coffee pot is always on when the senior center is open. Please stop in for a cup!
Activities the week of Feb. 24-March 2:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 8:30 a.m. Pickleball; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 a.m. – noon center open
Mon. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament, tax assistance (by appt. only); 12:30 p.m. Legal Aid (by appt. only); 1 p.m. bridge, Movie Monday
Tues. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. Tech Support (by appt. only); 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only), foot clinic (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Senior Fitness Open House; 10 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:30 a.m. bingo, Caregiver One on One; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 8:30 a.m. Pickleball; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Program menu the week of February 27:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, wontons, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – spaghetti, lettuce salad, breadstick
Thurs. – turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – chili, garden salad, dinner roll
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.