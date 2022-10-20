Two-term Monticello City Council member Jim Davidson has left the council.
Davidson said he and his wife moved to St. Peter to be closer to family. He is a project manager for CentraCare Health and will continue to work for the company remotely, he said.
For the second time in 13 months that the City of Monticello will be looking to replace a city councilor. In Sept. 2021, Brian Hudgins resigned from his post on the city council due to a job-related relocation.
The 55-year-old Davidson has lived in Monticello for 37 years. He was a 1986 graduate of Monticello High School.
Davidson first got involved in city government in 2014. He was coming off a 6-vote loss to Charlotte Gabler in that year’s city council election, followed by an unsuccessful recount. It was then that he joined the City’s Economic Development Authority.
“I’m glad I joined the EDA because it gave me an opportunity to be involved with the city and learn,” Davidson said.
In 2016 Davidson again ran for a seat on the Monticello City Council.
In a five-candidate race between Davidson and fellow candidates Joseph Kraft, Jim Bystrom, Bill Fair and Zachary Vickers, Davidson emerged as the top vote-getter in an election that saw him and Fair elected to the city council.
Four years later, in 2020, Davidson was again the top vote-getter in another five-candidate race between Davidson, Sam Murdoff, Brian Hudgins, Dustin Stahlback, and Aaron Glanz. Murdoff won the other seat up for election.
Davidson’s departure from the Monticello City Council is in line with his plans for the seat he has held since 2016.
I always said I would not serve on the council for more than two terms,” he said from his new home in St. Peter.
He just didn’t plan on leaving office two years before his term was up, he added.
But the Davidson family was looking for a “re-start” after living through the challenges brought on by COVID-19, Davidson said.
“We always new we would move from Monticello when we retired,” Davidson said.
But a brisk housing market and quick offer on their home allowed Jim and Deb Davidson to move earlier than they planned.
