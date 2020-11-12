Incumbent Jim Davidson was the top vote-getter in the race for two seats on the Monticello City Council.

Planning Commission president Sam Murdoff narrowly won the second council seat in the five-candidate field.

Davidson received 3,401 votes- or 29.23 percent of the vote.

Murdoff received 2.264 votes to win the seat being vacated by Lloyd Hilgart, who ran unopposed for mayor. Brian Hudgins had 2,167 votes while Dustin Stahlback had 2.153 votes.

Aaron Glanz had 1,528 votes in his bid for a seat on the city council.

Lloyd Hilgart, running unopposed for mayor,  received 6,667 votes, or 97 percent of the ballots. There were 206 write-in votes for mayor.

Hegle re-elected to Monticello School Board, two join board

There were three candidates vying for three open seats on the Monticello School Board. All were elected to the board.

Incumbent Jeff Hegle was the top vote-getter with 7,463 votes. Also elected to the school board were Kathy Ziebarth (6,906 votes) and Jamie Sieben (6,249 votes).

