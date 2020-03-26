Crash victim hosting blood drive, hopes to save lives like donated blood saved hers

Alicia Northenscold knows the importance of donating blood.
It’s been 11 years since Alicia nearly died as a result of a head-om collision south of Monticello on Highway 25 at County Road 37.
Now, on Saturday, March 28, Alicia will return through a blood drive at a church near the scene of her horrific crash. It’s her hope that blood donated in Monticello with help save lives- just like donated blood saved Alicia’s life on the day of her crash.
It was eight units of donated blood that helped save Alicia’s life following the horrific crash.
March 31, 2009 was like any other day in Alicia Northenscold’s life. The day ended as one that will impact Alicia’s life forever and required nearly a decade of healing.
Alicia was driving to work from her home in Maple Lake to Rogers where she worked at a Walgreens distribution center.
The drive took place during a heavy and wet snowfall.
An SUV, headed south Highway 25 towards Buffalo, lost control and collided with Alicia’s vehicle.
“It was icy and the SUV spun around and hit me head-on,” Alicia recalled. “The other vehicle ended up on the hood of my car.”
For almost 45 minutes Alicia was trapped inside her vehicle. It was the quick thinking of former Monticello Fire Chief Don Anderson and the Monticello Fire Department that Alicia credits with saving her life.
“My right leg had a compound fracture (meaning the bone had penetrated her skin) and I was quickly losing blood through a hole in my leg,” Alicia recalled.
Alicia says responders saw her leg and feared part of it would have to be amputated in order to free the-then 27-year-old woman from her vehicle.
But Chief Anderson gave the green light to combining the use of multiple rescue tools that allowed the firefighters to pry Alicia from behind the dashboard.
“It’s because of Don that I have my legs,” she said.
But despite the rescue efforts, severe damage had already been done.
“I broke both my femurs. I broke my hip and my back. My knees were smashed when I was pushed forward by the dash,” Alicia said.
Alicia also sustained a traumatic brain injury that put her in a coma for 17 days, she said.
Following the crash, life was anything but easy, Alicia said.
“I spent 18 months at the Courage Center- most of that time in a wheelchair and then a walker- where I had to learn to walk and talk again,” she said.
That was followed by years of outpatient therapy, Alicia said.
“It took me five years to learn to read again,” she said.
Eleven years after the crash, Alicia still lives in pain. But she’s living independently in Blaine, has a job as an account manager for Memorial Blood Centers, and is the mother of two daughters.
Through her job with Memorial Blood Centers, Alicia says she works educating the community about the importance of blood donations.
That work inspired Alicia to host her first blood drive at the Monticello Fire Station a year ago on the 10-year anniversary of the crash.
“Several of the responders from my accident attended that drive and donated blood,” Alicia said.
Her second blood drive on Saturday, March 28 takes on added importance, Alicia says, because the COVID-19 virus.
“There is a great need for blood at this time,” Alicia said.
Alicia will be hosting her second annual “Celebrate Life” blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monticello Covenant Church.
Ideally, the blood drive would have returned to the Monticello fire station, but the move from the Sixth Street station to the new station on Chelsea Road made that logistically challenging,” Alicia said.
“That’s when Monticello Covenant Church graciously welcomed us to host the blood drive in their parking lot, just one mile away from my accident site,” she said.
“There is an immediate need for blood donations, as COVID-19 makes its way across the United States,” Alicia said. “We need to be prepared by stocking the shelves with blood now.”
Appointments for donating blood are now filled.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.