An ancient Japanese legend promises that anyone who folds a thousand origami cranes will be granted a wish by the gods.
Dee Daniels might not fold 1,000 origami swans, but she’s counting on that wish being granted.
The Monticello artist is wishing that people have better days after finding origami cranes throughout the city.
Daniels was hanging self-made origami swans on a small tree near the Monticello Public Library on Thursday, April 3. Daniels dipped each swan in paraffin wax so they withstand the weather.
Attached to each swan- on the front and back of a small strip of paper like those found in a fortune cookie- were two messages. The first: Orizuru- Prayer for Peace. The second: Hope and Healing in Challenging Times.
Part of what Daniels called a community “swan-bombing,” the origami art was also being placed at other locations around Monticello. The rest we’ll keep a secret so residents can have the surprise of finding them.
When on trees, Daniels tried to hang them low so children could see them. At Monti Arts, the swans are attached to the metal building with magnets.
The swans were made from materials Daniels had at home, including a surplus of origami paper.
“They were a fun little project,” said Daniels, who generally works not with origami paper, but with mediums like stained glass and jewelry. She likes sculpture, as well.
The project also allowed Daniels to get leave the house and have fun with an outdoors project- all while promoting the arts, she said.
“It’s just a little something I can do for the community,” Daniels said.
According to the online research sire Wikipedia, the orizuru, or paper crane, is a representation of the Japanese red-crowned crane that is referred to as the “Honourable Lord Crane” in Japanese culture. The Japanese culture believed that its wings carried souls up to paradise.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
