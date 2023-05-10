 Skip to main content
County ERT team awarded for bravery during 2022 standoff Michael standoff last year

Wright County ERT Team

The Wright County Emergency Response Team received the Unit Citation award from the Minnesota Special Operations Training Association for their bravery during a two-day standoff in St. Michael. Six members of the 21-member team accepted the award on behalf of the entire team. Pictured left to right: Sergeant Todd Jorgenson, Sergeant Kevin Triplett, Deputy Josh Tester, Sergeant Josh Hinton, Deputy Mike Husen, and Sergeant Adam Lund.

 Wright County Sheriffs Office

 On April 17, the Wright County Emergency Response Team received the Unit Citation from the Minnesota Special Operations Training Association (SOTA). 

The Unit Citation recognized the Wright County Emergency Response Team for their bravery during a two-day armed standoff in St. Michael in June 2022 and for their assistance to Meeker County in a similar situation.

