County ERT team awarded for bravery during 2022 standoff Michael standoff last year

On April 17, the Wright County Emergency Response Team received the Unit Citation from the Minnesota Special Operations Training Association (SOTA).
The Unit Citation recognized the Wright County Emergency Response Team for their bravery during a two-day armed standoff in St. Michael in June 2022 and for their assistance to Meeker County in a similar situation.
The Wright County Emergency Response Team is a Swat team of 21 people. Sergeant Todd Jorgenson, Sergeant Kevin Triplett, Deputy Josh Tester, Sergeant Josh Hinton, Deputy Mike Husen, and Sergeant Adam Lund accepted the award on behalf of the full team on April 17.
“A statewide recognition from the SOTA board, that’s a pretty big thing. We’re just one agency out of hundreds of agencies, I don’t know how many submitted to it, but for us to receive that award, that’s a pretty big point in our career,” Hinton said.
The standoff in St. Michael involved many different teams including St. Cloud SWAT, St. Cloud Police, Wright County Emergency Response Team, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Sherburne County’s SWAT team and more.
St. Michael standoff
The incident involving Brandon Lee Gardas started on June 21, in the 500 block of Central Avenue West. Wright County was surveilling the residence over several weeks before the standoff, as a result of outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Hinton stated that before the standoff, Wright County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a pastor that Gardas had a firearm and a call from someone else later on that Gardas was pacing back and forth with a rifle swung over his shoulder.
Deputies were dispatched to the residence at 12:37 a.m. Gardas had active warrants for domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office was concerned about a 13-year-old in the residence, so they decided not to send the SWAT team in for a forced entry over concerns for the juvenile’s safety. St. Cloud Police and St. Cloud SWAT were called in to assist in the altercation and positioned themselves at his property at 4:20 p.m. on June 21.
“We conducted what was called a Contain and Call Out Search Warrant. It’s safer, essentially we’re not rushing in the door, we announce over a loudspeaker that we’re there with the intent to arrest him and we’d like them to come outside,” Hinton said.
The teams gave multiple verbal announcements for around an hour and 15 minutes and gave warnings to Gardas about releasing chemical agents into the house. Then, they breached the front door with an armored vehicle and then they started releasing chemical agents into the house to try and get Gardas to exit his home.
The juvenile then exited the house after the chemical agent was deployed. Hinton stated they started receiving calls from Gardas in which he threatened to start firing at law enforcement.
“Around 7:03 p.m. shots were directed at our armored vehicles that were positioned in front of his house, between 7:03 and 7:05. We had a St. Cloud Humvee and a St. Cloud MRAP that we had St. Cloud operators and also Wright County operators. Both vehicles were struck,” Hinton said.
According to Jorgenson, negotiations continued all night long on June 21 to try and get Gardas to exit the house and removed portions of the home with an armored vehicle to get a better sight line. They also continued releasing chemical agents into the house.
Law enforcement used drones in the sky to get a better view of the home. At 1:36 a.m. they cut power to the home. Through drone footage, they could see Gardas in the house around 2:50 a.m. on June 22 and continued making contact with him through operators until around 5:30 a.m., when they lost site and contact with him.
Around 7 p.m. they decided to enter the residence and located Gardas under a pile of debris. Gardas then ran through the house with a rifle and started firing at law enforcement. He was shot by law enforcement and then eventually taken into custody.
Changes in law enforcement since the standoff
Even though the standoff was less than a year ago, there have been some changes since then.
“At the time of that standoff, we did not have the capability with our technology to have our tactical command to live time view the video coming from our robot or drone team. It really would have been helpful to have that live view for the people making the decisions,” Jorgenson said.
Before there was a two-second delay for the person watching the drone video.
Jorgenson also talked about a Joint-Counties Coalition group that was founded since the time of the standoff so that the Wright County Sheriff’s Office can work together with counties and police departments bordering Wright County. This helps these counties and agencies to become familiar with other agencies and their training and tactics.
