Four hundred and twelve.
Of the 2,977 victims killed in the September 11 attacks, 412 were New York City emergency services workers who responded to the World Trade Center.
Zeke and Dana Berg, of Monticello-based Fresh Acres, will open their 2021 corn maze and fall festival Saturday, Sept. 11 with those 412 emergency services members on their minds.
On the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, the Bergs are offering free admission to the first 412 emergency services workers who enter the gates at Fresh Acres, located southeast of Monticello at 7385 Jason Ave NE.
One of the highlights at Fresh Acres this year is the corn maze commemorating the 20th anniversary of the events that occurred on September 11, 2001.
“While the events that day were devastating to our nation, it was also a time we saw countless examples of heroism, as well as unity and patriotism in the citizens of this great country,” the Bergs stated.
“In the words of Fred Rogers, ‘When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ This year’s maze design and theme has these words in mind as we remember and honor our fallen heroes,” stated the Fresh Acres owners.
“(-11 is one of those life-changing events where everyone remembers where they were and what they were going, Zeke Berg said.
Saturday kicks off the 2021 season at Fresh Acres with special 9-11-inspired program, as well.
Gates open at 10 a.m., with the program kicking off at 10:30 a.m.
The honor guard from the Monticello VFW will be on hand to open the ceremony. A high school student will lead attendees in singing the National Anthem, while an area educator will play Taps to honor those lost because of the terrorist attacks, Zeke Berg said.
There will also be a bagpipe performance, concluding with the playing of “Danny Boy,” a song that is traditionally played during funeral processions of Irish-American firefighters, Berg said.
Included in the price of admission are additional activities including a corn pit, inflatables, bale mountain, a petting zoo, yard games, and more. New this year is a one of a kind combine slide, which will be loved by young and old kids alike. Additionally, there will be unique activities each weekend. Food trucks are also scheduled to be on hand.
