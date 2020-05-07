A Monticello manufacturer of utility-locating systems is looking to expand its Monticello footprint and create new jobs.
Copperhead Industries plans to construct an addition to its existing facility at 9530 Fallon Ave. NE.
“In the past 15 years were have experienced a tremendous amount of success and growth,” Copperhead President Jeff Atwood told members of the Monticello Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 5.
Atwood was appearing before the commission variances and a conditional use permit that will allow for an expansion of its facility
In addition to a proposed 7,360 square-foot building expansion, Copperhead Industries is seeking approval to construct a silo on its property for the storage of resin pellets used in the manufacturing of its product.
Atwood explained to planning commission members that Copperhead Industries is the supplier of products used to locate underground utilities.
In the past, third-party vendors manufactured for Copperhead Industries a copper-clad steel tracer wire that the local company then distributed to end-users.
But to remain competitive in its industry, Copperhead Industries in November 2019 brought the manufacturing of its product in-house to its Monticello facility, Atwood said. The company invested $1.6 million in capital equipment in order to create its new manufacturing division.
“We invested a fair amount of money into our manufacturing facility and are at a point now where we need to expand from the back of our building to increase the number of our pallet spaces to house our product,” Atwood told planning commission members. He estimated that the proposed 7,300 square-foot addition would add approximately 270-280 pallet spaces.
“That will allow us to increase our capacity here and increase the volume of products shipped out of Monticello from 6 percent to 65 percent over the next two years,” Atwood said.
That will result in Copperhead Industries adding at least seven new jobs, Atwood said.
To construct the silo, a condition use permit is necessary. That’s because the Copperhead Industries building is in an area zoned Industrial-1 light industrial, were building height limits are set at 30 feet. The silo proposed by Copperhead Industries is projected to be 40 to 45 feet tall. In addition to the CUP request, Copperhead requested a number of setback variances to accommodate the building expansion.
The variances requested of the planning commission for the building expansion were granted and do not need City Council approval. The conditional use permit allowing for the erecting of the silo was approved by the planning commission and will now go before the City Council for final approval. The measure is tentatively set to go before the City Council on the consent agenda of its Tuesday, May 26 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.