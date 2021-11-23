Specialty cocktails and food with a Jamaican flair have made their debut in Monticello.
Shanneek and Devin Fackrell have opened Cocktails on Broadway at 124 W. Broadway.
Cocktails on Broadway wants to be known as Monticello’s destination for specialty cocktails, Shanneek said.
And even though its food offerings aren’t in the name of the business, its dinners, specialty sandwiches, appetizers and flat bread pizzas by no means play second fiddle to Devin Fackrell’s creations behind the bar.
Shanneek says Cocktails on Broadway was born out of the couple’s fondness for a nice night out.
“We love doing date nights on the weekend, but don’t want to have to drive out of town to go somewhere nice,” she said.
Cocktails on Broadway solves that dilemma.
“We’re small and simple,” Shanneek said. “We’ve kept it intimate.”
Shanneek is the person behind the food creations. She grew up in Jamaica, the daughter of parents in the hospitality business.
“I grew up working in bars and restaurants,” she said.
“Its the influences from those establishments that she brings to the kitchen of Cocktails on Broadway.
Salads on the menu include a strawberry basil salad, smoked salmon salad, loaded chicken salad and a simple garden salad.
The salads are on special during happy hour.
Sandwiches include a cranberry turkey club, capresse BLT, Korean BBQ pork sandwich, a chipolte chicken sandwich, cranberry chicken salad, and a Chicago-style beef sandwich.
Cocktails on Broadway also has three soups on the menu: a clam chowder, white chicken chili, and Italian sausage soup.
It’s the main course menu that will really turn one’s head, however.
The chicken and waffles tempts taste buds with a chicken breast and a honey habanero sauce on a fluffy homemade waffle. The Jamaican curry chicken breast is seasoned with Jamaican spices and curry and comes with carrots, potatoes, onion and bell peppers.
The Ahi tuna poke bowl is unique to Cocktails on Broadway. It’s comprised of tuna, avocado, onions, wasabi and eel sauce served over rice.
The pineapple BBQ shrimp will also turn heads, This meal is also served with rice.
For those who enjoy a good pizza, the margarita flatbed with its fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic and basil will surely please.
Cocktails on Broadway is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hours are 11 a.m. to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
