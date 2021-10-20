At the September 16, 2021 meeting, the Central MN Arts Board (CMAB) awarded $9,995 to area organizations in support of Artist Residencies.
The Artist in Residence (AIR) program is designed to enhance education through the arts with supportive grants to schools and nonprofit organizations. The intention of any residency proposal must be to increase interaction between students, community members and professional artists.
Locally, MontiArts, was awarded a $3,500 grant for a poetry residency with local Native American poet Jamie Randall who will work in residence at the What The Art location downtown to conduct interactive and educational activities while working on her own poetry from October - December 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.