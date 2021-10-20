At the September 16, 2021 meeting, the Central MN Arts Board (CMAB) awarded $9,995 to area organizations in support of Artist Residencies.

The Artist in Residence (AIR) program is designed to enhance education through the arts with supportive grants to schools and nonprofit organizations. The intention of any residency proposal must be to increase interaction between students, community members and professional artists.

Locally, MontiArts, was awarded a $3,500 grant for a poetry residency with local Native American poet Jamie Randall who will work in residence at the What The Art location downtown to conduct interactive and educational activities while working on her own poetry from October - December 2021.

