A Wright County medical clinic went on lock-down Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a patient threatened to bring a gun to the clinic.
The incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the CentraCare Clinic in Clearwater,
The clinic, located at 615 Nelson Drive in Clearwater, is located approximately 15 miles from Monticello.
Deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the clinic on a report that a patient was threatening a care provider using CentraCare’s call center system.
The clinic was instructed to go on lock-down, with those in the clinic instructed to shelter in place, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
The suspect, 29-year-old Shanah Nimia Johnson of Sartell, had allegedly sought care from the care provider a couple weeks earlier. On the day of Dec. 6, Johnson is accused of sending a message to the care provider threatening to bring a gun to the clinic as a means of getting the care provider to take Johnson seriously, the criminal complaint states.
The care provider was concerned for her safety, as well as the safety of other employees at the clinic, the complaint states.
According to court records, the call center employee who took the call from Johnson alleged that Johnson was very upset when she called CentraCare and made multiple suicidal statements. Johnson is also accused of expressing frustration over the effectiveness of her medications and said the care provider was not returning phone calls from Johnson.
“I almost feel like I have to show up at my doctor’s office with a...gun to get her to listen to me,” the call center employee accused Johnson of saying. “I have to go there waving a gun to get them to take me seriously.”
Johnson showed immediate remorse for her statements, the call center employee stated. She apologized and said she doesn’t actually own a gun, the complaint states.
Law enforcement officials in Sterns County located Johnson and placed her under arrest. She was transported to the Wright County Jail where court records show she continued to make threats of violence, as well as suicidal statements.
Johnson was charged in Wright County District Court with a felony charge of making threats of violence with reckless disregard of the risk of causing terror and inconvenience.
If convicted, Johnson could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
