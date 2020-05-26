There’s good news in Monticello.
Almost like turning back the hands of time, residents of Monticello will find that many city departments are open to their pre-coronavirus states.
Offices at city hall and the public works are open to the public and visitors to the city parks will find that playgrounds and restrooms are open, too.
The lobby of Monticello reopened on Tuesday, May 26, as did the offices at the public works building, according to Rachel Leonard, communications specialist for the City of Monticello.
They are open during what used to be their normal business hours. That’s 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Monticello City Hall and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the public works facility.
Leonard noted that while the facility hours may look the same, the operations inside may not.
Many safety measures have been put in place to protect the public and city staff from spreading the COVID-19 virus. That includes plexiglass windows between city employees and the public, the installation of sanitizer stations, new signage and the limiting of people in some of the city spaces, she said.
The Department of Motor Vehicles opened on May 19. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. While the DMV may be open, it has social distancing practices in place.
City playgrounds and restrooms opened to the public on Wednesday, May 27.
Park patrons will see updated signs alerting people to the fact that playground equipment is not sanitized and should be played on at one’s own risk, Leonard said.
Social distancing is being encouraged at the playgrounds, as is the washing of hands after playing on City playground equipment.
The Monticello Community Center is not reopening to public use. Community centers, gyms, health clubs and other places of public gathering remain closed under Gov. Tim Walz’ “Stay Safe MN” order.
