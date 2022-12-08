The City of Monticello in November entered into an agreement to sell a one-acre parcel at what is commonly known as the city’s commuter lot.
The parcel, which is an out-lot in Jefferson Commons and located between Highway 25 and Deegan Avenue adjacent to the parking lot of the Emagine Entertainment movie theater.
The parcel is being sold to the Robbins Family Trust, which is the owner of the adjoining vacant lot to the north.
According to city officials, the trust is seeking the one-acre parcel in order to better utilize the buildable area on the adjoining parcel.
The purchase price was negotiated at $10,000 with the buyer paying all costs associated with the sale.
The price was negotiated at $10,000 because only a depth of 50 feet across the northern part of the property is outside the easement area of existing power lines.
The agreement does not require that the parcel remain part of the commuter lot. However, there is a binding agreement with the movie theater, which allows for reciprocal parking on the lot that is being purchased.
Prior to the purchase agreement going before the city council, it went before the Monticello Planning Commission for review.
The planning commission found that the sale of the lot conforms with the city’s comprehensive plan.
Following the sale, the City of Monticello continues to own 1.7 acres of land at the commuter lot, which city staff stated was adequate for maintaining the needs of commuters who utilize the lot.
In related action, the City set December 12 for a public hearing on a requested vacation of drainage and utility easements on the out-lot. The public hearing was requested by the City and the Robbins Family Trust.
The vacating of the easements is being requested to subdivide the out-lot property to accommodate its combination with the original property owned by the Robbins Family Trust.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.