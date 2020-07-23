The Monticello City Council will not be supporting a developer in its bid to obtain a tax credit in order to build a 53-unit apartment complex in the city of Monticello.
Duffy Development seeks to use the Federal Section 42 Low Income Housing Tax Credit to construct an affordable housing complex on Seventh Street and Elm Street on vacant land west of Runnings- the former Kmart store. The residential development is proposed for a property currently zoned for commercial development.
Duffy Development sought from the City Council a letter of support of its tax credit application to the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. That support, according to city staff, would give the developer Planned Unit Development (PUD) concessions that would result in project cost savings due to deviations from zoning requirements that apply to the property and proposed development.
But the City Council failed to give the Duffy Development project its support.
Councilmember Lloyd Hilgart said the timing for a project with such zoning concessions wasn’t right.
The zoning flexibility sought by Duffy Development included:
• Reducing the front yard setback from 100 feet to 40 feet;
• A waiver of the parking requirements from 2.25 spaces per unit, with 1.15 spaced required to be covered. Duffy Development sought a net reduction of 8 stalls underground.
• A waiver of a requirement for nine proposed one-bedroom apartments to be 900 square feet. The nine units were proposed to be approximately 750 square feet in area.
According to city staff, the above zoning flexibility would result in a cost savings - or local financial support- of about $350,000.
Duffy Development also sought the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to help close the gap in the project development costs. The request of approval of the TIF financing plan failed by a unanimous vote of the City Council. The City’s Economic Development Authority (EDA), which administers the City’s TIF program, previously passed a resolution supporting the establishing of a TIF District to support the proposed housing project.
According to City staff, the City Attorney advised against a letter of support for proposed developments unless the PUD requests are minor and/or there is strong support for the overall project.
That wasn’t the case for this project at this time.
“I think the timing is not good,” Hilgart said.
He questioned the wisdom in going on recording supporting a proposal in an election year when a minimum of two new people will sit on the council come January with Mayor Brian Stumpf and Councilman Bill Fair not seeking re-election.
Councilmember Charlotte Gabler said the letter would not get her support because there is not a consensus of support among city leaders. She said right now, officials were not all on the same page regarding the proposal.
“I think its just bad timing. Its nothing against the developer or the project itself,: Gabler said.
“We don’t have a fairly decent consensus of are we OK with moving a commercial property along the highway to residential,” she said. “That’s the first, biggest thing we have to decide- and we really haven’t had a discussion.
Gabler said the City Council deny the letter and have the developer come back to the Council in January.
Mayor Brian Stumpf said he saw two problems in supporting the project at this time.
One was that the property between Runnings and the former Monticello RV site could be home to a future potential large commercial development. He also had concerns about concessions being requested by the developer.
“All I see is give, give, give on our part,” Stumpf said. “What are we getting in return?”
“We’re receiving a good, quality, development, don’t get me wrong, but we usually get some concessions from the developer,” Stumpf said.
Councilmember Jim Davidson said he likes the plan and would like to see it in Monticello, but said he was surprised by the ambiguity shown towards the project during previous discussions regarding the project. People are usually for something or against, he said, and his job as a councilor is to represent tat voice.
“It was kind of startling to see that much lack of commitment one way or another,” Davidson said.
Davidson did say however, despite liking the project, he doesn’t like its proposed location.
Duffy Development currently own 21 and manage 18 Housing Tax Credit properties such as the one the company is proposing for Monticello. That includes the 71-unit “The Crossing” in Big Lake, the 53-unit “The Depot” in Elk River and the 53-unit “Coachman Ridge” in Elk River.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
