The City of Monticello has begun the process of helping a local business with its expansion plans.
The Monticello City Council on Monday, April 11 held a public hearing on the creation of a Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District for WashburnPOS’ proposed expansion.
According to City staff, the City of Monticello and the Monticello Economic Development Authority (EDA) received an application from WashburnPOS for public financial assistance to assist with the development of a 45,000 square foot warehousing-distribution building onto its existing 33,000 square foot facility. When the expansion is completed, the facility will total approximately 78,000 square feet.
WashburnPOS has been operating from its current location at 218 Chelsea Road in Monticello since the 1990s. A recent growth surge resulted in the need for significant additional warehousing space to accommodate customer demand.
Mike Willard, president and owner of WashburnPOS, was on hand at the Monday, April 11 meeting of the Monticello City Council.
“We are out of space,” Willard said. “We are renting two auxiliary warehouses and are full where we’re at,” Willard said.
The expansion would also allow WashburnPOS to double its workforce from its current 43 employees to an estimated 87 employees. That’s an increase of 44 new employees due to the proposed expansion.
The City’s financial advisor, Northland Securities, was on hand at the April 11 meeting of the city council.
According to Northland Securities, WashburnPOS could capture $61,000 to $62,000 a year, capped at $456,000, over a nine-year period.
The TIF funds would be used to offset such costs as land acquisition, site preparation, and the extension of utilities.
The establishment of the TIF district now goes back to the EDA for final approval.
The Monticello City Council on Monday, Feb. 14 adopted a resolution endorsing WashburnPOS’ submittal of a job creation fund grant application through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Job Creation Fund that would also help make that expansion in Monticello a reality.
If all goes well, WashburnPOS would begin construction of its addition in mid-August with a proposed March 2023 completion date.
WashburnPOS, which works with customers such as Target, Home Depot, Tractor Supply Company, and businesses such as grocery stores, hotels and casinos.
