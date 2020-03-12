The final piece of the Ultra Machining Company (UMC) expansion project fell into place Monday, March 10.
Following a proposed business subsidy public hearing before the Monticello City Council, the Council approved a $300,000 forgivable grant from the Minnesota Investment Fund to the Monticello manufacturing company that will be used to purchase machinery and equipment necessary for completion of UMC’s 52,000 square-foot expansion project. The City of Monticello will serve as a pass-through between the Minnesota Investment Fund and UMC.
Jaci Dukowitz, chief operating officer of UMC, said the $3 million grant will result in six large pieces of machinery being added at the Monticello manufacturing facility.
“We’re hoping that with effort and our continued growth, we will be able to bring in more,” Dukowitz said.
“It’s very exciting,” she added.
Monticello Mayor Brian Stumpf thanked Dukowitz and UMC for choosing Monticello and for the company’s continued support.
“We’re all in and committed (to Monticello),” Dukowitz said.
“We want to make sure you know we’re very happy to be here,” she added.
Councilmember Lloyd Hilgart called the UMC expansion project one of the best things he has been involved in making happen in his 10 years of public service.
The nearly $11 million expansion will occur adjacent to the company’s existing facility at 500 Chelsea Road. Development of the new facility will create a campus setting for UMC with the two buildings being connected by a two-story breezeway, according to Jim Thares, economic development manager for the city of Monticello.
On February 24, the City Council approved on its consent agenda a development and final stage planned unit development and rezoning that allows for the construction of the 52,000 square-foot development.
The availability of the land for the UMC development came by unusual means.
The Monticello Economic Development Authority gave the City of Monticello a 13.6 acre parcel on the southwest edge of the Otter Tail Business Park in exchange for a 20-acre site at 85th Street NW and Edmundson Street in Monticello Township that was once earmarked as a future site of a new City public works facility. The EDA then traded the 20-acre Monticello Township site for a 7.39 acre site on Chelsea Road, which is the site of the proposed UMC expansion.
At the February 26 meeting of the Monticello Economic Development Authority held a public hearing and approved the purchase of the Chelsea Avenue parcel to for $1.031 million. The EDA then approved conveying the property to UMC for $300,000. The EDA also gave UMC a $300,000 funding advance in exchange for a deferred second mortgage on the property from UMC.
The EDA also held a public hearing before creating a new tax increment financing (TIF) district that would create a land-write down in the amount of $731,000 to support the UMC expansion.
UMC’s project is expected to generate 60 new jobs within the first 3 years of the expansion and generate a new tax base through the construction of a new 40,000 square foot facility. The facility could eventually grow to approximately 85,000 square feet with future employment at the site reaching 100 to 125 jobs.
UMC’s target construction start date is April 25.
