A former downtown Monticello hardware store will soon be home to the national headquarters of the Laestadian Lutheran Church.
The Monticello Planning Commission on January 5 approved a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow a commercial office facility in the former Grady’s Ace Hardware building at 212 3rd St E. in the city’s downtown central community district.
The CUP request then moved on to the Monticello City Council, where the request received final approval on Monday, January 11.
Phil Jurmu of Monticello, facilities manager for the Laestadian Lutheran Church, attended the January 5 meeting of the planning commission and shared plans for the facility.
The Laestadian Lutheran Church is currently based in Loretto, Jurmu said. The church serves as the central organization for the 32-member Laestadian Lutheran Church congregations across the United States, Jurmu said.
The church’s facilities will soon be no longer available for use by the church. A search for a new home led church officials to Monticello, where the Laestadian Lutheran Church of Monticello is located at 1860 County Rd 39 NE. That church facility is also home to one of the Monticello School District’s nature-based elementary schools.
The church is in the midst of a 60-day due diligence period with the building’s owner, Jurmu said. Being granted the conditional use permit by the city was one of the last tasks the church needed to complete under its due diligence plan, Jurmu said.
Plans call for a complete interior remodel that will create office space for 12 full-time church employees, Jurmu said. A conference room is also part of the plans, that would host the organization’s meetings- usually on evenings and weekends, he said.
Outdoor improvements include painting, creation of a new facade, and a new entry way with a vestibule, Jurmu said.
“I think the building will serve us well while being an improvement to the area,” Jurmu said of the church offices moving to downtown Monticello.
Steve Grittman of Northwest Associated Consultants, Inc., the city’s community planning services consultant, told planning commission members that the church office would be allowed in the city’s central community district with an approved conditional permit.
The church offices are a good fit for the location, Grittman, explained. Because the proposed church office sit between the Monticello Help Center’s new facility and offices of Cargill Kitchen Solutions on the far edge of the central community district- which was originally set up to protect downtown Monticello retail.
“It’s the staff’s view that this is an appropriate use and it does not interfere with retail,” Grittman said.
The CUP request passed on the City Council’s January 11 consent agenda with no council commentary on the matter.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
