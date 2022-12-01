Wright County deputies have arrested a 41-year-old man who is accused of making threats of mass murder to employees of Huntington Bank in Monticello and Crystal.
Now Tommy M. Salazar of Albertville is facing up to five years in prison after being charged in Wright County District Court with a felony count of making threats of violence.
The threats of mass murder came on Friday, Nov. 18 in an 18-second recording of a phone call received by a bank employee where Salazar was allegedly requesting “his money” and stating “This is why mass...murder happens”,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
The threat came three days after the Wright County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that Salazar was allegedly making threats to Huntington Bank, stating he was going to go to the bank’s Monticello branch and “raise hell,” the complaint states. The Monticello branch is inside Cub Foods at 216 Seventh St. W., in Monticello.
Salazar also called Huntington Bank in Crystal and said, “I’m going to come there and you will have to call the cops,” the criminal complaint states.
A Wright County deputy made phone contact with Salazar. Salazar allegedly told the deputy, “I’m going to get my money today no matter what,” the complaint states. Before terminating the call, Salazar is alleged to have said, “This is why mass murder happens to big business corporations.”
After the phone conversation between Salazar and the deputy, law enforcement went to Salazar’s Albertville home.
Salazar was home and told he was under arrest but allegedly refused to exit the home and walked back into the house, according to court records.
Salazar’s father was also home, court records state, and allegedly refused to let law enforcement into the home.
Deputies returned to the Lakeview Circle NE residence with a search warrant and took Salazar into custody for making terroristic threats.
