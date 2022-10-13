The Minnesota Department of Commerce is holding two public meetings and is asking the public to submit comments on the draft environmental impact statement (EIS) that Commerce has prepared for Xcel Energy’s request to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for additional spent fuel storage at the Monticello nuclear plant.
Commerce will use the public’s comments to prepare the final version of the EIS. The PUC will use the final EIS in making its decision on Xcel’s request for additional spent fuel storage at the Monticello nuclear plant.
The public meetings are Oct. 26 in person at the Monticello Community Center and Oct. 27 virtually via Webex. More information is posted below. Comments from the public will be accepted through Nov. 11, 2022.
ADDITIONAL SPENT FUEL STORAGE AT THE MONTICELLO NUCLEAR PLANT
Xcel Energy is requesting to store additional spent nuclear fuel at the Monticello nuclear plant sufficient to extend the operating life of the plant by 10 years – from 2030 to 2040. This additional storage requires installation of a second concrete support pad within the plant’s existing independent spent fuel storage installation. A modular concrete storage system would be placed on the new concrete pad. Xcel Energy indicates that spent fuel would be stored in steel canisters, with the canisters then being placed in the concrete storage system. Xcel Energy estimates that approximately 14 additional spent fuel storage canisters will be needed for operations through 2040.
MEETING DETAILS:
Both meetings will present the same information.
Oct. 26 – 6 p.m. meeting in person at Monticello Community Center, Bridge Room, 505 Walnut St., Monticello, MN.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.