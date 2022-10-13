The Minnesota Department of Commerce is holding two public meetings and is asking the public to submit comments on the draft environmental impact statement (EIS) that Commerce has prepared for Xcel Energy’s request to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for additional spent fuel storage at the Monticello nuclear plant. 

Commerce will use the public’s comments to prepare the final version of the EIS. The PUC will use the final EIS in making its decision on Xcel’s request for additional spent fuel storage at the Monticello nuclear plant. 

