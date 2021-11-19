Changes are coming to our senior center Dinner Program. Starting December 1st, Wednesday meals will be provided by American Legion Post 260. We are very thankful to the Legion staff and members for agreeing to partner with us and look forward to working with them. A huge “thank you” goes out to Russell’s on the Lake owner and staff for the many years they provided delicious meals to our diners. We appreciate all they did for our center!
We appreciate the fact that Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on December 7 and 28 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. There is such a need for this service in our area that the nurses come twice every other month instead of just once. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $15 charge for this very beneficial service, however no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
There is no charge to come and listen to talented members of a band play Christmas music. The Annandale Area Community Band will give a Christmas musical performance in the Monticello Community Center Mississippi Room on Wednesday, December 1 at 7 p.m. This concert is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. Please help us spread the word!
Taking a defensive driving class at the senior center will help save automobile drivers money. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $25 per person, and we ask that you drop payment off (cash or check) or mail it to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on November 23 and December 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Class dates have been scheduled each month next year and you can call us to get those dates, 763-295-2000. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance.
Speaking of vehicles, you can ride the coach bus to Mystic Lake Casino on Monday, December 6. The bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:15 p.m. There is an $18 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $4 off food coupon.
The holidays can be a stressful time and perhaps even more so for caregivers. Are you a caregiver who would like to converse with someone who understands? Help is available through the senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org. Becky is available for one-on-one caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at the center. Please call her to set up a time. If Thursday mornings do not work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options.
The December newsletters may be back from the publisher by the time you read this. You can call us to see if we have them yet and stop by to pick one up. You can also access the monthly newsletter on the senior center Facebook page or website, monticelloseniorcenter.org.
We had four different card tournaments at the center last week. Doug Przybilla was the winner of the cribbage tournament. Jim Stewart came in second place and Arlen Pocklington third. The bridge tournament winner was Judy Adamson and Mario DeMatteis coming in second place. The winner of the 500 tournament was Dale Sieg. Milt Grambart came in second place and Norm Olson third. The euchre tournament winner was Mary Kuechle. Harley Thompson came in second place and Alice Kantor and Ed Lewis tied for third.
The senior center will be closed on November 25 and 26. I hope you all have a very happy Thanksgiving holiday.
Activities the week of Nov. 19-26:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool, Guided Autobiography class; noon Thanksgiving dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. Legal Aid (by appt. only); 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. defensive driving class, Tech Support (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – senior center closed
Fri. – senior center closed
Dinner Menu the week of November 22:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef with broccoli, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – chicken cordon bleu, rice, glazed carrots, dinner roll
Thurs. – senior center closed
Fri. – senior center closed
