As part of its Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News & World Report ranked CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital as one of the top hospitals in the nation for Urology, Cardiology & Heart surgery and Pulmonology & Lung surgery.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 32nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care. For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions.
U.S. News ranked CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital as Top 50 in the nation in three adult specialties: urology (ranked #33), cardiology & heart surgery (ranked #35) and pulmonology & lung surgery (ranked #39).
“In order to be recognized at this level, it truly requires a team approach across all disciplines,” said Kaelynn Kamps, Director of CentraCare Urology. “Our focus is never on ranking but on ensuring the patient is cared for and treated in a high-quality manner. The same manner we would hope our loved ones would be treated.”
This is the first time that urology has been ranked in the top 50 since 2017. The rankings for pulmonology & lung surgery moved from #43 in 2020 to #39 this year and for cardiology & heart surgery, the ranking jumped from #41 in 2020 to #35 this year.
“Recognition of this significance confirms that the CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center is committed to providing excellent care to the people of Central Minnesota,” said Phil Martin, Executive Director of CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center. “Our physicians and staff are constantly looking for new ways of treating heart disease in the most efficient and cost-effective manner without ever compromising the outcomes for our patients.”
For the third year in a row, St. Cloud Hospital ranked third overall in Minnesota for Best Hospitals, behind Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
