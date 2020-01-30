CentraCare – Monticello is offering a free dementia support group to provide comfort and healing for caregivers and families who are affected by Alzheimer’s, dementia or a related condition. The compassionate group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month beginning on February 11, 2020, from 1– 3p.m. in conference room C in the lower level of the hospital.
“Caring for someone who is living with dementia can be very difficult,” said Andria Twingstrom, MSW, LGSW, Psychotherapist at CentraCare – Monticello. “The goal of our support group is to provide education to those who are impacted by this condition and create a greater awareness of tools that are available to help them not only care for their loved one but also care for themselves. By coming together as a group we create an atmosphere of healing in a positive and supportive environment while also learning new skills that empower us to better manage any challenges that we may face in our journey alongside a loved one with dementia.”
For more information about CentraCare – Monticello’s dementia support group, call 763-271-2881.
