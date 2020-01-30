You can celebrate Valentine’s Day with your friends at the senior center on Friday, February 14. Join us for a delicious ham dinner catered by the Cornerstone Café. Just sign up at least one day in advance by 1 p.m. The meal will be served at noon and the cost is only $5. Refreshments will be available prior to dinner. Door prizes will be given away and Valentine bingo will be played after dinner. Hope to see you on the 14th!
Join us for another celebration on Tuesday, February 11. That is the day we will celebrate the Chinese New Year, and 2020 is “Year of the Rat.” Chin Yuen will provide the noon meal featuring beef mixed vegetables, coconut shrimp, and fried rice. The meal cost is just $4 and people must sign up at least one day in advance and can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000. There will also be some extras at this party, including Chinese traditional sweets and prizes. Thanks goes to Chin Yuen for sponsoring this special event.
There is one more celebration that will take place at the senior center I want to mention that involves food. Make your favorite dish of food and come to the noon potluck dinner on Wednesday, February 12. February birthdays and anniversaries will be celebrated, and bingo will be played after dinner for the chance to win cash. Everyone is welcome to attend, and we hope to see you at the potluck.
There is no doubt that regular exercise can lead to a longer, healthier life. Come to an event at the community center and learn how to live longer with SilverSneakers. A SilverSneakers Open House will be held on Wednesday, February 5 from noon—2 p.m. By stopping by during that time you can find out what’s available to SilverSneakers members, get a sneak peek at amenities and classes, learn more about the MCC and its programs, meet the staff, take a tour, enjoy refreshments, and enter to win a giveaway. This is a great opportunity – don’t miss it
Monitoring your blood pressure can also lead to a longer, healthier life and we can help with that. Stop by the senior center on Tuesday, February 11 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. to get your blood pressure checked. A nurse from St. Benedicts Senior Community will be on hand to provide this free service, which takes place at our center on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Parkinson Support Group is held at our center on the first Tuesday of each month from 1:30-3 p.m. People with Parkinson Disease and their care partner are invited and encouraged to attend. The group is professionally facilitated and offers both support and education. If you feel this group can be of benefit to you, I encourage you to attend the February 4th meeting.
If you like a good laugh, I encourage you to go on a trip we have coming up to the Bloomington Eagles Club to see the musical, “The Bikinis” on Wednesday, February 19. A girl group from the Jersey Shore reunites to raise money for the good folks at Sandy Shores Mobile Home Beach Resort. Reliving their heyday (They don’t wear their bikinis anymore) from the summer of ’64, these four inseparable friends offer a nonstop celebration of song from their early days through the next 2 decades. The trip includes a plentiful buffet dinner prior to the show. The cost of $63 per person includes coach transportation, dinner, play, and escort. The bus will depart the center at 10:15 a.m. and return at about 4:45 p.m.
Pete Stupar was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Bob Mueller came in second place and Pete Christianson third. The last euchre tournament winner was Alice Kantor, with Tom Wright coming in second place and Wayne LaBree third.
Thanks goes out to Tom and Marilyn Dziekciowski for the financial contribution they made to our center. A new nameplate is being engraved and will be mounted on the senior center Memorial & Gift Plaque recognizing their gift. People can donate $100 or more to the senior center in memory of or in honor of another person and have that name engraved on the plaque. Donations can also be made as a gift. You can call me at 763-295-2000 if you have questions about this.
I want to close this week’s article with another thank you. It goes to the VFW Post 8731 members for the recent $800 financial contribution they made to our center. We also appreciate the VFW for allowing us to hold our dances in their facility and being one of our Dinner Program partners!
Activities January 30-February 6:
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; 10:30 a.m. America’s First Ladies presentation; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 7 a.m. Advanced Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. casino trip; 1 p.m. bridge
Tues. 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot; 1:30 p.m. Parkinson Support Group; 2:15 p.m. line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 12-2 p.m. SilverSneakers Open House; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
