Cargill Evac

Employees of the Monticello Cargill plant were evacuated from the building on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 2 after am ammonia leak was reported. The Monticello Fire Department responded to the scene with a haz-mat team.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

