We are on our fourth week of the senior center and community center being closed due to COVID-19. On one hand the time seems to have gone by fast, but on the other hand it seems like it’s been forever since I experienced the bustle of our active center.
I worry that some of you may not have the supplies you need. Please know that there have been several offers from trustworthy organizations/persons to help get supplies to older adults if needed. We want you to stay home! If you need items delivered to your door, please call me at 763-295-2000 and I will arrange that help for you. You can let me know what you need, and the items will be dropped off. I will let you know the bill total ahead of time so you can have payment ready.
It can sure get boring at home when we can’t get out and do the activities we are used to. I have access to MANY online activities people can do from their home. If you would like me to email you the links, email me at pam.loidolt@ci.monticello.mn.us and I will forward them to you. If you don’t have Internet and would like to receive the puzzles, games, etc., call me and I will get them to you.
We have also had people offer to make calls just to check in with people. Please call the center at 763-295-2000 if you would like to be added to that call list. If I am not able to answer your call, please leave a message.
Have you completed the census yet? It is vital for the state of Minnesota that we all do our part. It only takes a few minutes. Please call me if you have questions about completing the census and I will help you.
We know how important it is to keep physical distance from others during this pandemic, but please don’t distance yourself socially. Remember to stay connected with your family and friends thru telephone calls, texts, emails, Facebook, Skype, letter writing, Zoom, etc. Governor Walz said, “Staying home is the only vaccine we have right now.” People age 60+ are a big part of the at-risk group, so please, stay home, stay strong, and stay well.
Happy Easter, everyone! Remember… this too shall pass.
