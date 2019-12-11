Lions Santa 2019 MT

Not only did young ones have an appetite for sharing their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 7, they also had an appetite for a pancake breakfast. The Monticello Lions Club had a great turnout for their annual Breakfast with Santa at the Monticello American Legion. Pictured above are Bryce and Brinley, who shared big smiles as they visited with Santa.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments