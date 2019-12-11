Not only did young ones have an appetite for sharing their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 7, they also had an appetite for a pancake breakfast. The Monticello Lions Club had a great turnout for their annual Breakfast with Santa at the Monticello American Legion. Pictured above are Bryce and Brinley, who shared big smiles as they visited with Santa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.