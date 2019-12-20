The school board approved a call for bids for roofing projects at Pinewood Elementary School and Monticello Middle School.
School District officials will meet with the head custodians of the district building on Friday, Dec. 20, said Tina Burkholder, director of business services.
A manditory pre-bid conference will be held at the middle school on Jan. 2, 2020. Any contractor interested in bidding on the project is required to attend the conference, Burkholder said.
Bids will be accepted at the Jan. 21, 2020 school board meeting, she said.
If accepteble bids are submitted, roofing projects could be completed next summer.
