A Viet Nam veteran known as a generous man who gives back to the Monticello community is now in need of a helping hand.
Keith Vanderpoel of Monticello has suffered a stroke on Oct. 19, 2019. It was his second stroke which has left Vanderpoel with paralysis on his left side and experiencing challenges with his speech and ability to walk.
A benefit for Keith Vanderpoel is being held from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Monticello VFW.
Vanderpoel is now confined to a wheelchair and is need of medical supplies, physical therapy, and speech therapy, according to the Vanderpoel family.
The February 1 benefit will help Keith Vanderpoel meet his financial challenges.
“He has suffered major setbacks with the strokes. Our family is hopeful but Keith will never be the same,” family members stated.
Keith Vanderpoel isn’t the only one struggling, according to the family.
The misforunes in Keith Vanderpoel’s life have greatly affected the family both emotionally and financially. Because of the needed medical supplies and equipment desperately needed, the family is suffering to make ends meet because of its new financial responsibilities and challenges.
The February 1 benefit will help support the Vanderpoel family, with proceeds going towards medical supplies, equipment, wheelchair lifts and wheelchair ramps.
Join family, friends, and community members for the spaghetti dinner fundraiser. There will also be a silent auction to help raise additional funds towards Keith Vanderpoel’s medical care.
Donations can also be made to Keith Vanderpoel at 2205 Meadow Oak Ave., Apt. 228, Monticello, MN 55362.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
