A thousand points isn’t something that comes easily for most players, but for Austin Wetter, it just made sense.
When he stepped onto the basketball court on Friday, Jan. 24 one thing was on his mind – beating long time rival Big Lake.
That was despite needing 31 points to reach that 1,000-point plateau.
Wetter’s Monticello Magic took care of business, coming out with a 73-54 victory.
As far as reaching that 1,000-point landmark?
Austin Wetter hit the nail on the head. He needed 31 points and scored 31 points.
“I told Wetter before the game, let’s get the win first and if it comes it comes,” Coach Bridge Tusler said of Wetter’s personal accomplishment. “Well it ended up working out for him and he didn’t have to force it.”
Wetter couldn’t have agreed more.
“It’s obviously a good feeling,” Wetter said about beating the Hornets. “It’s a good section win, it was a rematch from the section final last year, so it felt extra good to top them off at home and get the W.”
As for that 1,000th point?
With just 1:58 left in the game, Wetter received an epic pass from Carson Kolles. Luckily, Wetter was set up perfectly ready to drain a three-pointer.
Wetter swished a three-pointer from the left side of the key earning him 1,000 points for his high school career.
The Monticello gym erupted as Wetter went to his parents on the side line giving them a big hug.
The fan section cheered, “We love Austin.”
“That felt really good,” Wetter said.
When the game started, no one was quite sure when Wetter would reach 1,000 points, but it was going to be soon.
Maybe it was going to be Friday, Jan. 24. Maybe it would be the next game.
Not a single Monticello fan doubted Wetter would get there. After all, he averages 22 points a game.
Once the first half of the game was completed, Austin had nine points.
The second half was where he really shined.
Wetter was hitting three-pointers, being sent to the line, driving hard to the basket, and most importantly, his teammates kept getting him the ball.
Tusler and Wetter both agreed that his 1,000th point wouldn’t have happened without his teammates buying in.
“I didn’t really have to tell the team anything, which was a blessing,” Tusler said. “They all wanted it badly for him so they kept getting him the ball.”
“That’s the best part about my team,” Wetter said. “They’re very unselfish. It’s so fun to play with these guys.”
Tusler thought the 1,000 points were well deserved.
“He’s such an amazing player that he makes everyone else on the court better as well,” Tusler said. “It’s been fun.”
Wetter is the seventh boys basketball player in Monticello history to reach 1,000 points.The other six are Nate Holmstadt, Joel Przybilla, Cory Laugen, Robbie Fedor, Tom Sawatzke, and Matt Todd, according to Monticello High School.
With 1,000 points under his belt, Austin Wetter doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon.
