A driver has been cleared of any wrong-doing in a August 2019 crash on Highway 25 that killed a Monticello bicyclist.
Seventeen-year-old Ian Rogers died from injuries sustained in the August 21 crash that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on a dark and unlit segment of Highway 25 south of the Monticello city limits near the Hjellberg mobile home park.
Rogers was northbound on Highway 25 near Kjellberg Court in the left lane when his bike was struck by a northbound Dodge Avenger driven by 25-year-old Carla Hemminger of St. Cloud. The teen died at the scene.
A crash reconstruction report issued by a crash reconstruction specialist with the Minnesota State Patrol, attributes the crash to the fact that Ian Rogers was riding his Mongoose bicycle northbound while in the left lane of traffic. The poor lighting conditions on Highway 25 about an hour and a half after sunset were a contributing factor in the crash, as was the fact that Rogers’ bicycle had reflector deficiencies that contributed to the bicycle not being seen by Carla Hemminger, the crash reconstruction report states.
At the time of the crash, Hemminger was driving in the left lane of northbound Highway 25, the same lane in which Ian Rogers was riding his bicycle.
According to a statement made by Hemminger, she was passing a vehicle in the right lane at 55 to 60 miles per hour at the time of the crash. She observed the bicyclist a “split-second” before the crash and braked after the impact between her vehicle and Rogers’ bike. Her initial reaction was that she hit a motorcycle that came at her head-on, the report states. A witness who was driving in the right lane of traffic reported seeing an impact of some sort, but never observed a bicyclist, the report states. The witness stated that he believed debris came off a vehicle in front of the Hemminger, and was hit by her vehicle.
a State Trooper arriving on scene stated that Ian Rogers was wearing an orange sweatshirt, dark blue wind pants, and tennis shoes at the time of the crash. The trooper noted that there were no signs of the teen wearing any reflective materials. There were no reflective materials on the bicycle, as well, the crash reconstruction report states.
“The bicycle had no white light to the front as required by law after sunset. No red reflector was found for the rear of the bicycle, as required by law,” the report states.
The pedals of the bike each had one reflector, but it could not be determined which direction those reflectors were facing at the time of impact, according to the report.
