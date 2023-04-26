On February 16 people at the Monticello Community Center dodged the proverbial bullet when no one was injured as a vehicle crashed through the Walnut Street entrance of the community center.
That includes reader Echo O.’s husband, who was playing pickleball at the community center that morning.
Reader Echo O. reached out to “Ask! Monticello” stating that her husband went to use the restroom and found the corridor of the community center filled with blue smoke and a truck still revving its engine.
Almost two months now and still no charges have been filed?? our reader commented.
Our reader commented, “The damage has caused a great inconvenience for many. We are so fortunate that no one inside the community center was injured or killed. Had he not become hung up on a structural post, the truck would have most likely gone through the west entrance too.”
“Maybe you know why it’s taking so long for some charges to be filed?? Who is paying for the damages??,” our reader asked.
Staff at “Ask! Monticello,” the Monticello Times’ reader-generated column, reached out to Monticello City Hall and gathered comments from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
In regards to charges being filed, they might never come.
One sheriff’s office employee who was at the scene told the Times that it appeared that the driver of the truck suffered a seizure and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for medical treatment.
However, on Monday, April 24, Sgt. Kevin Triplett of the sheriff’s office said during a quarterly report to the city council that the case is still pending and as of April 24 the sheriff’s office was still waiting on final lab results from the victim.
As far as repairs to the building and who is paying for them?
City of Monticello communications specialist Haley Foster was able to shed some light on that part of Echo’s question.
The City has filed an insurance claim for the repairs, Foster said.
“We haven’t received a confirmed claim amount yet since the cause of the incident remains under investigation,” Foster said.
Anything over the amount covered by the insurance company will be charged back to the Monticello Community Center and taken out of the Community Center’s building repair & maintenance budget, she said.
“Ask! Monticello” is a reader generated column in the Monticello Times where Times readers ask the newspaper’s editorial team to seek out answers to questions that they have. To pose your own question to “Ask! Monticello,” reach out by email to Editor Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com or Sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com. Questions can also be mailed to “Ask! Monticello” c/o The Monticello Times, at P.O. Box 420, Monticello, MN 55362.
