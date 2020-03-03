Artists of the Season

A number of Monticello School District artists were honored Monday, March 2 as school district “Artists of the Season. The students were honored at the March 2 school board meeting and will have their art on display in the school board room at Monticello Middle School. Pictured with Supt. Eric Olson and high school teacher Trisha Abel are: fourth grader Olivia Lee, seventh grader Audrianna Gohman, and high school senior Hailee Smith. Not pictured are honorees Jayden Larson, fourth grade, and Marlana Brander, 12th grade.

 

