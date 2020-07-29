Art sparks a new market

Monti Arts has teamed up with the Monticello Farmer’s Market to produce the Monticello Art Market.
This upcoming Thursday will be the fourth session of the art market this summer and the space is growing and thriving. Booths are set up in front of the former fire station every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sue Seeger, Monticello creative arts consultant and Sara Cahill, Monticello Community Center operation and program coordinator decided it would be a great addition to the summer fun.
“Sara and I had this idea a few years ago, but there was never enough space in the library parking lot,” Seeger said. “Once I heard that the fire station was being moved I got the ball rolling right away.”
The art market is accepting booth applications for free spaces at any point in the summer.
There is a limit to how many vendors can participate, but Seeger hasn’t had that issue quite yet.
“So far I haven’t had to cap it,” Seeger said. “That would be an awesome problem to have though, if we had to create some sort of wait list.”
The spaces are socially distanced, and all vendors must wear masks when visitors come within six feet.
“Spaces have be used to sell, exhibit, or demonstrate your art, or for a socially distanced arts activity,” Seeger said.
Vendors must be present for the full duration and be fully self-sufficient.
There will be a performance area for all and any musicians, but you need your own amplification.
On Thursday, July 23 the musical performance was by Luke Bakken, and Manny and Debbie Cortez at the market.
“Community outreach is important and it’s great for locals to be exposed to other artists living right in their midst,” Seeger said. “The more personal connections people can make the more our own creative community can grow.”
She also said that her goal is to constantly improve the city of Monticello and make downtown a welcoming place with a variety of activities for locals to choose from.
Seeger recalled a young boy from the week before riding his bike to the market and then riding home carrying two pieces of local art that he paid for with his own money.
“He was all about it so that was fun to see,” Seeger said.
Hannah Monhardt has been selling origami mobiles for two weeks now at the Art Market and recalled the young boy’s joy as well.
“That was the last sale I made last week and he was so excited,” Monhardt said. “He said he was going to give it to his father’s girlfriend as a gift.”
Seeger said she has a few things up her sleeve for the remainder of summer including a shaved ice stand and an ice cream truck.
Reserve a space today by contacting Sue at pseudosu64@gmail.com
