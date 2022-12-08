The City of Monticello has entered into its next phase of preparing to build a new public works facility.
On Monday, Nov. 28, in what City Engineer Matt Leonard called a “big moment for the city public works facility,” the Monticello City Council authorized hiring Oertel Architects to provide professional services for the construction of a new public works facility.
The move comes about 123 months after the City Council voted unanimously on Nov. 8, 2021 to purchase 69.9 acres of land on the west side of School Boulevard for $2.8 million. The purchase was funded through a public works facility sub-fund within the city’s capital projects fund.
The City then issued a request for proposals for architectural services and received nine proposals, Leonard said. Three firms were interviewed on November 16, with St. Paul-based Oertel Architects rising to the top of the candidates.
“Oertel has done quite a few public works buildings throughout the Metro and the state,” Leonard said.
“Staff feels Oertel is well-versed in the public works industry,” he said.
One aspect of the project that was not in original plans is the inclusion of some environmentally-friendly aspects to the project, Leonard said. That includes things like geothermal heating and cooling and solar panels. City staff and Oertel will meet to see if any of environmental friendly aspects make sense for the public works facility.
The current public works department is located in an over-crowded facility at 901 and 909 Golf Course Road where trucks and other equipment jockey for space in a facility filled from wall to wall. The city’s goal is to build an all-inclusive facility that would meet the future needs of the public works department.
Council member Bill Fair asked what the estimated life span of the new facility would be. Leonard said 40 years was looked at and seemed to be an adequate estimate.
City staff has estimated in the past that when completed, the facility could be home to 17 large trucks such as single-axle and double-axle plow trucks; 24 medium-sized vehicles such as large pick-up trucks; 45 small vehicles such as standard pick-up trucks and street sedans; and 45 smaller pieces of equipment, such as mowers and carts. Future growth projections show the city would add just one piece of equipment in each size class over the next 30 to 40 years.
In its request for proposal for the architectural and engineering services, the city states that initial studies indicated a new facility should be approximately 100,000 square feet. The building will permanently house the following divisions of public works: water/sewer, streets, shop/garage, facilities maintenance, and engineering. In addition, the facility will need to accommodate specific needs of departments not operating out of the building day-to-day, including seasonal storage for parks equipment and capacity for local elections and to accommodate a citywide server location, the RFP states.
Council member Sam Murdoff made the motion to hire Oertel Architects to provide the professional services for the construction of a new public works facility. Council member Lee Martie seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
“It’s time to get out the champagne and christen the ship,” Mayor Lloyd Hilgart said in reference to the new facility.
But Hilgart noted that he wouldn’t take the cork out of the bottle because construction bids haven’t been received yet.
