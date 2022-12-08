Monticello Public Works pick-up

A Monticello Public Works Department truck was featured in the 2022 Riverfest Parade.

 Jeff Hage | Monticello Times

The City of Monticello has entered into its next phase of preparing to build a new public works facility.

On Monday, Nov. 28, in what City Engineer Matt Leonard called a “big moment for the city public works facility,” the Monticello City Council authorized hiring Oertel Architects to provide professional services for the construction of a new public works facility.

