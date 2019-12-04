I hope you can come to a very special Christmas concert that we are hosting. The Annandale Area Community Band will put on a Christmas concert in the Monticello Community Center Mississippi Room on Wednesday, December 18 at 7 p.m. This very talented band performed at our center last December and graciously agreed to do so again this year. Refreshments will be provided, and everyone is welcome.
Everyone is also welcome to come to a very interesting presentation that will be held at the community center. Take a visual tour of Minnesota through the eyes of the immigrants. What drew them to the North Star state? Where did they settle? Doug will highlight the stories and history of the later immigrant groups from the mid-19th century through todays newest Americans. Award winning photographer and author Doug Ohman will give this interesting presentation on Monday, December 16 at 10:30 a.m. People are asked to sign up if they plan to attend and can do that by calling us at 763-295-2000.
You do not have to sign up in advance to watch the movies we show each month on the community center’s big screen. Come and watch a new Christmas movie starring Dick Van Dyke, Angela Lansbury, and Jane Seymour. “Buttons, A Christmas Tale,” is a musical fairy tale set in the early 1900s. During a time of robber barons and rising industry, two orphan children’s lives change forever when they meet two unexpected visitors who turn the tide of events. This movie was just released on DVD on December 3. You can watch “Buttons, A Christmas Tale” on the community center big screen on Monday, December 16 at 1 p.m. Freshly popped corn will be served.
Fresh donuts and steaming hot coffee will be served at the senior center Coffee Party next week. For the past several years, people have very generously donated cans of regular and decaf coffee to the senior center. This saves the center literally hundreds of dollars. Please mark your calendar and bring a can of coffee (medium roast please) in on Thursday, December 12 from 10-11 a.m. and stay for a donut coffee. Donations of coffee made any time in December will be counted in the total. We took in 113 cans of coffee and $120 last December and we would sure love to beat that total – hope to see you at the Coffee Party!
We hope to see you at the senior center for a delicious dinner on Wednesday, December 18 at noon. This Christmas dinner will be combined with the Birthday & Anniversary Dinner. A food sign-up sheet is available at the center and items people can bring include scalloped potatoes, dressing, rice pudding, sweet potatoes, etc. The senior center will provide the turkey. Cash donations are also welcome to help with the cost of the turkeys and other expenses. If December is your birthday or anniversary month and you would be willing to bring a cake or ice cream in addition to your potluck item, please contact the center in advance. The River City Ramblers choir will sing a number of Christmas songs after dinner that will surely put us all in the Christmas spirit. Don’t miss this fun and Festive event!
Don’t miss your chance to get your blood pressure checked at the senior. This service will be provided on the second Tuesday of each month, December 10, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. A nurse from St. Benedicts Senior Community will be on hand to take the blood pressures and we are grateful for her time. No need to sign up ahead of time, just come on over!
You also do not have to sign up to attend the Caregiver Support Group that is held at the senior center on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from 1-2:30 p.m. The group will meet next on December 11 and is facilitated by staff from Great River Faith in Action. Anyone who is caring for another person is welcome to attend and the group does offer both support and education.
Wanda Bohan was the winner of last week’s bridge tournament, with Betty Halvorson coming in second place. The last cribbage tournament winner was Gerald Cramer. Dick Ende came in second place and Wayne LaBree third. All senior center card tournaments are open to people age 55+ and you must sign up to play in each at least one business day in advance. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners and all games have a $2 entry fee. Call us at 763-295-2000 to register for a tournament.
Our Monti Seniors Cue Masters will be hosting the Silver Snookers from Elk River for the final Team Pool Tournament of 2019. The winning team will earn the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Good luck Cue Masters!
Four November Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Paul & Dianne Klein, and Pete Stupar. Karen’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the Dinner Program meal ticket. Stop by the center and pick up a December Trivia Contest sheet if you enjoy a challenge.
Stay warm and safe!
Activities the week of December 5-12:
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 10 a.m. Dinner Program volunteer meeting; 11 a.m. Pickleball class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 7 a.m. Advanced Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. team pool tournament; 1 p.m. bridge tournament; 4:30 p.m. Board of Directors meeting
Tues. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. Pickleball class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot; 12:30 blood pressure checks; 2:15 a.m. line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics, drivers class; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500, Caregiver Support Group
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 10 a.m. Coffee Party; 11 a.m. Pickleball class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Dinner Menu the week of December 9:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef egg foo young, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – liver & onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll
Thurs. – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – lasagna, garden salad, dinner roll
