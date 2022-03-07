We learned during the February Forecast by Minnesota Management and Budget on Monday that our already historic surplus has increased to an unbelievable $9.3 billion. This sort of surplus should never be allowed to happen. To prevent this, we need to provide permanent structural tax relief so that Minnesotans can continue making their family budgets work as gas and grocery prices skyrocket and supply chain issues are still problematic.
We need to immediately pass a bill to refund the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund $2.5 billion dollars so that businesses don’t get hit with double digit tax increases this month. The deadline to pass the bill into law is March 15th. Rather than holding it hostage for other spending, we need the House Majority to immediately bring the bill up for a vote so our local businesses can have a measure of certainty as they prepare for the future.
We also need to end the tax on social security benefits for all seniors. We are one of only twelve states that tax social security income, and it is driving seniors out of our state. Rather than force our seniors to move elsewhere so they can afford to live on their social security income, we need to end that tax so more seniors can choose to retire and stay here.
Back to the Capitol In Person
In recent weeks there has been a huge uptick in legislators and staff working in person at the Capitol. It is great to finally be back in person, and it’s so good to see people I haven’t seen in years. The State Office Building will open to the public several days a week on March 21, and I hope to welcome constituents back to the Capitol to talk about the issues that matter to our district!
Rep. Marion O’Neill represents Monticello in the Minnesota House. Reach her by email at rep.marion.oneill@house.mn or call 651-296-5063.
