American Legion Auxiliary National President Vickie Koutz speaks at the Monticello American Legion post on Wednesday, April 3. It was the first time a national Auxiliary president has visited Monticello.
But history was made Wednesday, May 6 when American Legion Auxiliary National President Vickie Koutz visited Monticello American Legion Post 260 and American Auxiliary Unit 260.
A native of Boonville, Ohio and member of Boonville Unit 200, Koutze’s visit was part of a 4-day tour of Minnesota Auxiliary units and state landmarks important to the American Legion Auxiliary- including the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital and Legionville.
While in Monticello, Koutz was the guest of honor at a luncheon hosted by Legion Post 260. She also visited Pinewwod Elementary School, where earlier this year a mural was dedicated honoring the men and women of Post 260 for their commitment to youth in the Monticello community.
Koutz addressed the crowd at the Legion hall, which was hosting its first American Legion Auxiliary national president.
Key to her address was educating the gathered crowd on her presidential year project, financial support of companions accompanying veterans to the annual National Veterans Creative Arts Festival. In regards to her project, Koutz recalled how one year she was at the creative arts festival and saw a recurring theme as she watched veterans gather for their meals.
“Their companions were dropping them off and leaving them to eat on their own,” Koutz said.
“Sometimes, companions can’t afford to pay for a meal plan,” she said. “This broke my heart. The one person who is a constant in their life couldn’t stay with them during meals.”
Over the course of Koutze’s president year, she has been raising money to help pay for the meal programs of companions who are accompanying veterans to the creative art festival.
“It’s the right cause at the right time,” Koutz told the lunch attendees
Monticello’s Auxiliary presented Koutz with a $500 check to go towards her cause.
Koutz is also working alongside her husband Jim to raise awareness on our country’s Prisoners of War and Missing in Action.
Jim Koutz is a former American Legion national president, who served in that role in 2012, Vickie Koutz said.
Jim Koutz, a Vietnam veteran, returned to Vietnam during his presidency year to help dig for remains of POWs and soldiers missing in action.
“His experience made me realize this is something for which we really need to raise awareness,” Koutz said.
