American Legion Auxiliary President Vickie Koutz
Buy Now

American Legion Auxiliary National President Vickie Koutz speaks at the Monticello American Legion post on Wednesday, April 3. It was the first time a national Auxiliary president has visited Monticello.

 Jeffrey Hage | Monticello Times

Never before had an American Legion Auxiliary national president visited Monticello.

But history was made Wednesday, May 6 when American Legion Auxiliary National President Vickie Koutz visited Monticello American Legion Post 260 and American Auxiliary Unit 260.

Tags

Load comments