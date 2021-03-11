A national grocery retailer is planning a major expansion to its Monticello store.

Aldi has proposed an addition to its retail store that will expand the square footage of its Monticello location.

Following a public hearing on the expansion request at the March 2 meeting of the planning commission, the commission recommended to the Monticello City Council that a conditional use permit for the project be approved. The permit will go before the city council at its Monday, March 22 meeting.

Aldi is seeking to expand its existing 17,018 square-foot store by 2,346 square feet, according to documents filed with the city of Monticello by the company’s project coordinator.

The addition will be on the south side of the store, which faces School Boulevard, construction plans show. The expansion will result in the removal of seven parking spaces along current south side of the retail store. When the project is complete, the store will have 88 parking spaces, nine more parking spaces than required under city regulations.

Four existing parking spaces will be converted from regular parking spaces to parking spaces designated for curbside pick-up, plans show.

As part of the project, the building’s existing canopy will be demolished and a sidewalk in front of the existing south side of the building will be removed. Some gas, water, and sewer lines will need to be removed to facilitate the expansion. Some very minor alterations to the existing landscaping is also planned.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

