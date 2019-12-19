Indoor Air Quality
The quality of air inside the school district’s five buildings is at a high operating level, according to building and grounds coordinator Bruce Hanson.
Hanson noted that the school district has made investments the past few years on the “outer shells” of the school buildings so moisture can’t get into the buildings.
The only issue that building and grounds staff is dealing with is at little Mountain Elementary, where there are some concerns regarding the flashing around some of the school’s windows.
When School Board Member Candace Carda asked if there are any issues affecting the air quality of district buildings, Hanson had a short answer.
“There really aren’t,” he responded.
Hanson did note, however, that there remains to be some work to be completed when it comes to tuck-pointing at some of the school buildings. That’s been an ongoing project, Hanson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.