Ambassador Christmas

The Monticello Royal Ambassadors made an appearance at the Monticello Lions Club’s annual breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Monticello American Legion. Pictured from left to right are Monticello Princess Myranda Turner, Miss Monticello Lauren Pankow, and Monticello Princess Piper Zimmer-Gilman.

 

