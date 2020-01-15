The Bounce Back Project is hosting its fourth annual night of laughter with Wanna Come Out and Play, featuring the comedy of The Peabody Players, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 8 p.m. at River City Extreme in Monticello.
“Wanna Come Out and Play reminds us of the importance of laughter and social connection,” said Melissa Pribyl, MSN, RN, Community Health and Wellness Specialist at CentraCare – Monticello and Bounce Back Project Lead in Monticello. “Studies show that when people laugh together and genuinely enjoy each other’s company, they can’t help but feel closer and happier. This is the ultimate goal of the Bounce Back Project.”
The online registration cost is $10 per person or $70 for a table of eight. The cost to attend at the door is $15, cash only. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets can be purchased in advance at bouncebackproject.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.