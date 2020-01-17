Monticello, MN (55362)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 18F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 18F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.