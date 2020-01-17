A Monticello High School senior is turning heads with his natural abilities as a woodworker.
In a workshop outside of Monticello, between Buffalo and Maple Lake, Jacob Galvin works his equipment most days turning out items that are cherished by those lucky enough to receive them.
“I always worked with my hands when I was young,” Jacob said.
It was his grandmother who maybe had the first eye for the young Jacob’s talents.
“It was my grandma who asked me to make her a candle holder,” Jacob recalled.
Friends of Jacob’s grandparents saw that original candle holder. The next thing Jacob knew, he had a list of people to make candle holders for.
His candle holders were good. So good, in fact, that they inspired him to embark on larger projects.
Before long, from the woodworking shop outside of Monticello, Jacob was creating coasters, wooden signs, walking sticks, and even jewelry boxes.
Within the past year, Jacob has become a regular at the Annandale flea market and swappers meet, where he began to supplement his income from working at Von Hanson Meats in Monticello with money made selling his creative wares. He also had a booth at a major holiday boutique fair this fall at U.S. Bank Stadium- the home of the Minnesota Vikings. He’s gearing up for a large craft fair held at Canterbury Downs come March.
Jacob’s woodworking success has allowed him to invest in himself and has been able to purchase woodworking equipment that is allowing him to elevate his craft.
Elevating his craft is exactly what Jacob has done with his latest creation- an idea born in his bedroom where he was watching YouTube and searching for the next great idea.
That’s how Jacob began creating wooden flags with colored lines that honor the different emergency services providers. That includes a blue line for police officers, a red line for firefighters, a green line for EMS personnel, and a white line for medical professionals.
On Friday, Jan. 10, Jacob visited the Wright County Sheriff’s Office where he presented a wooden flag with a blue line to Wright County Sheriff Sean Derringer and his team of law enforcement professionals.
Because each flag has hand-engraved stars and burnished wood stripes, they are one-of-a-kind.
“This flag is a great piece of craftsmanship and will be hung proudly on our wall,” Derringer said.
Jacob says while a lot of people make wooden flags, his are a little more special.
“I make mine different that most,” Jacob said.
For example, most creators don’t hand-drill the stars on the flag.
Others also don’t put in some of the detail that has become a trademark for Jacob.
“For me, it’s not about making money. It’s about making the flag the best I can,” Jacob said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
