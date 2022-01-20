In less than 24 hours, agents with the Special Investigations Unit of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals on 1st degree controlled substance offenses.
More than five pounds of methamphetamine, $35,000 in cash and a stolen firearm were seized, according to a statement from Wright County District Attorney Brian Lutes.
“All three defendants have been charged with serious drug offenses and significant bail has been set,” Lutes stated.
Daniel A. Neimann, 42 of Robbinsdale, 46-year-old Xavier Buckhanann, Jr. of St. Paul, and 39-year-old Anna Finckbone of Monticello were charged with felony drug offenses, Lutes said.
On Jan. 12, SIU officers executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 600 block of Seventh Street E. Niemann and Finckbone were in a bedroom together when the search warrant was executed. Execution of the search warrant resulted in the recovery of four large zip lock bags and three small zip lock bags all containing a crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 447 grams, 446 grams, 445 grams, 232 grams, 33 grams, 29 grams, and 3 grams, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
The bags of methamphetamine were recovered from a backpack in the room in which Niemann and Finckbone were located. Also found in the backpack was $26,900 in cash, the complaint states. Niemann had an additional $3,251 in his pants pocket and $4,840 in his wallet.
A further search of the bedroom resulted in the recovery of .5 grams of a crystal substance on a mirror that field tested positive for methamphetamine, six grams of green plant material that field tested positive for marijuana and 27.7 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms.
Authorities stated that given the large amount of methamphetamine and cash, it appears the methamphetamine was possessed with the intent to sell. The methamphetamine was packaged in weights in which the drug is commonly sold.
Niemann and Finckboine were charged with first degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth, as well as first degree possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or meth. As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, he was being held in lieu of posting $500,000 bond with conditions or $1 million without conditions. Finckboine was released on a non-cash bond.
Buckhanann was arrested January 11 at a gas station in Monticello. While in a vehicle parked at a gas pump, SIU agents and uniformed Wright County deputies surrounded the vehicle and detained Buckhanann.
While Buckhanann exited the vehicle, deputies observed a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun between the passenger seat and the center console near where Buckhanann was seated and within his immediate reach. The gun had an extended magazine and was loaded, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court. A check of the gun’s serial number revealed it was reported stolen in Plainview, Minn.
A search of the vehicle by a K-9 certified in drug detection resulted in an alert by the dog.
The vehicle was searched resulting in the recovery of two separate bags of a white crystal substance in the trunk of the vehicle. The substances field tested positive for methamphetamine weighing 448 grams and 442 grams for a total of 890 grams, the complaint states.
Buckhanann was charged with two felony drug possession charges, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and receiving stolen property. As of Tuesday, January 18, Buckhanann was being held in lieu of posting bail in the amount of $500,000 with conditions and $200,000 without conditions.
“In Wright County, my office and my law enforcement partners will thoroughly investigate and aggressively prosecute people who choose to break the law,” Lutes said in a prepared statement.
