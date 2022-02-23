sidewalk

Four areas in Monticello are slated to get new or repaired sidewalks under a $121,000 sidewalk improvement plan ordered Monday, Feb. 14 by the Monticello City Council.

The plan was approved following a feasibility study and a Feb. 14 public hearing on the matter.

Under the sidewalk plan, improvements would include:

• Construction of a new sidewalk on the south side of Fourth Street just east of Linn Street. The sidewalk would complete a connection from Linn Street to Walnut Street along Fourth Street.

• Repair of sidewalks along Fourth Street and Walnut Street along the Cargill facility. This would include removal and replacement of pedestrian ramps and removal and replacement of unsafe sidewalk.

• the addition of a sidewalk at 520 Chelsea Road that would complete a connection from Monticello High School to State Highway 39.

• Construction of 149 feet of new sidewalk on the west side of Washington Street from just north of Fallon Avenue and continuing across the railroad tracks. This will create a continuous pedestrian route from Broadway Street to Seventh Street.

• Construction of 358 feet of sidewalk adjacent the Twin Cities Die Casting building at 520 Chelsea Road. This will complete a continuous pedestrian route from Fallon Avenue to Monticello High School.

While the city has $200,000 budgeted for sidewalk repairs in 2022, the four projects will take up about $90,000 of that budget. Of the $121,215 estimated construction cost, a little more than $29,000 will be assessed to adjoining property owners.

