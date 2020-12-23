Monticello Moose gift of meals score points with veterans

Being a member of the Monticello Moose isn’t only about playing hockey, says head coach Eric Nelson.
Being a Moose is also about being a good community citizen.
That’s a value the high school hockey coach works to instill in his players.
This Christmas season, the Moose turned their attention to Monticello veterans.
The hockey players took an idea proposed by Coach Nelson’s wife Kristine and created “meals-in-a-bag” that were given to veterans throughout the community.
The bags included uncooked items that the vets could then cook and turn into meals.
Bags were delivered to veterans at the monthly meeting of the VFW on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Jim Wallin of the Monticello American Legion helped coordinate the delivery of meal bags to veterans who reside at the Mississippi Shores Senior Living Community. More meals were delivered to the homes of veterans who have difficulty getting out on a regular basis. A special meal bag was given by the hockey captains to Craig Kampsen, a veteran who is also the regular bus driver for Moose road games.
In all, the hockey players assembled 40 bags for veterans in the Monticello community, Kristine Nelson said.
One of the keys to this project that made it more meaningful for the Moose players was the requirement that the boys do all their shopping, Nelson said.
There was supposed to be no moms helping behind the scenes, she said.
The players also wrote their own cards to the veterans and assembled the gift bags themselves.
On the night of Dec. 17 Eric and Kristine Nelson were joined at the VFW by hockey captains Gavin Brooks, Gunnar Sibley, Wilson Dahlheimer, and Ben Miller. They presented gift bags to veterans attending the VFW meeting.
“We can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done for us,” Coach Nelson told the veterans.
Nelson told the vets it was simple why his players were presenting them with the meals-in-a-bag.
“It’s about more than hockey. It’s about giving back to those who came before them,” Nelson said.
Gavin Brooks did his shopping at Target, where he says he compiled a basic family meal. He bought pasta, sauce and meat and breadsticks for a simple Italian meal.
“I also bought a pie for dessert,” Brooks said.
Gunnar Sibley compiled a nice lasagna meal for his gift bag.
Ben Miller also went with the Italian meal theme, creating a package that included spaghetti and a nice Caesar salad. Miller said his brother Tyler took a different route, compiling items for a breakfast that included pancakes, sausage, bacon and orange juice. Tyler Miller also purchased blueberries for the pancakes, Ben Miller said.
Wilson Dahlheimer purchased meatloaf, Hawaiian buns, green beans and a salad.
There’s no doubt that the 40 veteran recipients were going to be eating good.
Jerry Freeman, a vet who received a meal bag, had a simple message for the Moose left on their Facebook page.
“Thank you so very much. God bless each and every one of you involved with this generous gift,” Freeman wrote.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.