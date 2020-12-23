The City Council approved the purchase of an E-One rescue engine fire truck for the Monticello Fire Department. The department has been planning to replace the existing 1995 rescue engine. The approval of the new truck came earlier than planned to avoid a 4.5 percent increase in the cost of the truck if ordered after Dec. 31, 2020. The truck is estimated to cost $721,000. 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

