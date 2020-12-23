In October, Tiffany Ollila started a Facebook page called “MN You’ve Been Booed!” that was geared towards community giving back to others and spreading Halloween fun.
Just two months later Ollila, a Big Lake mother of two, has started another Facebook page with the same idea in mind called “MN You’ve Been Jingled All The Way”.
The purpose of the Facebook group is similar to her last group. Ollila posts the name of a city in the group, and members can add their addresses beneath it. Then, other group members adopt that member and their household to be “jingled”. The adopters of the person or household then put together festive Christmas themed gifts with treats, goodies, small presents, and more, and drop them off anonymously at their doorstep.
Ollila said that when someone is accepted into the group they can search for their town post and place their address, a little bit of their likes, and allergies if they have any.
Once they have done that they can choose to pick an address by putting an emoji of a Santa or simply putting the comment “tree” underneath the address post they chose.
Once someone chooses an address they make a holiday basket with holiday themed items.
Once people have received their basket they post a picture of it in the Facebook group.
“I’m a very family oriented person and during the pandemic I truly wanted to give excitement into our lives and put a smile on peoples face,” Ollila said. “You truly don’t know what people are going through in their daily life and a gesture as simple as a card, a little bag of candy, or a small basket does wonders.”
Ollila’s generous mindset lines up with others in surrounding communities.
The Facebook group has grown to over 9,400 members in just a few weeks. Tiffany is amazed by all the people who want to get involved in this new tradition. As the number of group members grows, they are also urging COVID-safety.
Of course Ollila couldn’t do it on her own. Megan Bauers, Chelsea Lynne, Maria Berhow, Marlena Miller, Tanya Jackson, Tasha Dietrich, and Wanda Lynn have helped add town posts and answer questions on the Facebook page.
Ollila said one of her favorite things is seeing her how creative people get with the gifts they give.
“All the gifts look so wonderful in their own way,” she said. “There is so many different kinds of gifts out there being delivered; baskets, cards, bags, Walmart or Target pickup or Amazon packages. People are getting so creative with how they are delivering.”
People can get involved by simply logging onto Facebook and requesting to be a part of “MN You’ve Been Jingled All The Way”.
The Christmas group will continue through December 31, but the community giving isn’t going to end any time soon on Ollila’s watch.
“We have already made a Valentine’s group and I hope this can be a yearly thing with at least four baskets per year,” Ollila said.
Ollila and the people a part of the Facebook group have a lot of other ideas up their sleeves.
Some of the things they’ve already started include; light up houses, local activities around town, shopping locally, and a group giving to first responders through the pandemic.
