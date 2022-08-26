The Gene and Mary Jo Lambert Family. Pictured are (Left to right) Back row: Bryn, Dan, Teagen, John Spoden, Krista, Ashley. Front row: Burke, Andrew, Hoyt, Kendal, Mary Jo, Millie, Gene, Cole, Olivia, Joe, Hallie, Matthew.
The Farm Family Recognition Program has existed for over 30 years and honors farm families from throughout Minnesota for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities. All of the honored farm families have made significant contributions to Minnesota agriculture and their communities.
This year, Wright County is fortunate to be represented by the Gene and Mary Jo Lambert family of Lambert Farms west of Buffalo in Chatham Township. Gene and Mary Jo’s farm was first purchased in 1956 by Gene’s parents, Clinton and Betty. The couple moved to Buffalo after selling their Howard Lake farm. Gene and a brother started cropping the land in the spring of 1980 and they launched a dairy operation later that same year.
Gene and Mary Jo moved to the farm in the fall of 1993 and raised four children, Joe, Dan, Andrew, and Krista, while dairying for 33 years. Three of the four children help on family farms today, two in Wright County and one in Roseau County. Currently, Gene and Mary Jo raise 200 dairy steers annually and grow a 1,000-acre corn and soybean rotation.
Gene and Mary Jo are joined in the operation by their two sons, Dan and Andrew, and their families. Dan and his wife Teagen have three children, Kendal, Burke, Cole and baby number four due in July. Andrew and his wife Bryn have two children, Hoyt and Millie.
The Lamberts are active in their Church. Mary Jo is a past board member of the Wright County.
FSA. The family was involved in the Wright County Dairy Association and Wright County 4-H. Gene and Mary Jo also enjoy helping out at Wright-Carver Breakfast on the Farm, and you can also find them at the milk booth during the Wright County Fair.
The Lambert family was nominated by another local farmer who very concisely summed up why they deserve the award: “They epitomize what it means to be a good neighbor.” Congratulations to Gene, Mary Jo, Joe, Dan, Andrew, Krista, and the rest of the family for this well-deserved award, and thank you for the positive impact you have made in your community and Minnesota agriculture.
