Lambert Family

The Gene and Mary Jo Lambert Family. Pictured are (Left to right) Back row: Bryn, Dan, Teagen, John Spoden, Krista, Ashley. Front row: Burke, Andrew, Hoyt, Kendal, Mary Jo, Millie, Gene, Cole, Olivia, Joe, Hallie, Matthew.

 Photo provided

The Farm Family Recognition Program has existed for over 30 years and honors farm families from throughout Minnesota for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities. All of the honored farm families have made significant contributions to Minnesota agriculture and their communities.

This year, Wright County is fortunate to be represented by the Gene and Mary Jo Lambert family of Lambert Farms west of Buffalo in Chatham Township. Gene and Mary Jo’s farm was first purchased in 1956 by Gene’s parents, Clinton and Betty. The couple moved to Buffalo after selling their Howard Lake farm. Gene and a brother started cropping the land in the spring of 1980 and they launched a dairy operation later that same year.

